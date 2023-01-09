Blackpink concert in Singapore: 2nd date added in May

Good news for those who didn’t manage to snag tickets to Blackpink’s Singapore concert on May 13 (and perhaps not-so-good news for those who paid exorbitant scalper prices for theirs).

The K-pop girl group announced on Twitter on Monday (Jan 9) that an extra date has been added to its Singapore show; the quartet will now also perform on May 14 at Singapore's National Stadium as part of the Born Pink World Tour.

Tickets – priced between S$168 and S$398 – for the first night in Singapore sold out quickly via ticketmaster.sg after they went on sale in November.

Ticketing details for the newly announced date have not yet been revealed.