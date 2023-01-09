Blackpink concert in Singapore: 2nd date added in May
The K-pop girl group will also now be performing on May 14 at the National Stadium. Ticketing details have not yet been announced.
Good news for those who didn’t manage to snag tickets to Blackpink’s Singapore concert on May 13 (and perhaps not-so-good news for those who paid exorbitant scalper prices for theirs).
The K-pop girl group announced on Twitter on Monday (Jan 9) that an extra date has been added to its Singapore show; the quartet will now also perform on May 14 at Singapore's National Stadium as part of the Born Pink World Tour.
Tickets – priced between S$168 and S$398 – for the first night in Singapore sold out quickly via ticketmaster.sg after they went on sale in November.
Ticketing details for the newly announced date have not yet been revealed.
Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose performed in Bangkok on Jan 7 and 8 and they will be performing in Hong Kong on Jan 13 – 15. They’ll also be Ddu-du Ddu-du Du-ing their thing in Jakarta, Riyadh, Manila, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Kaohsiung and Macau. The latter two cities also have newly-announced additional shows.
Blackpink’s Born Pink tour, in support of the group's second full-length album of the same name, kicked off in Seoul on Oct 15, 2022.
The band recently announced that its music video for Pink Venom, the first video off the Born Pink album, has hit 500 million views on YouTube.