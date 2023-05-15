I watched Blackpink in Singapore: What was good and what can be improved

Like many longtime Blinks, I had looked forward to Blackpink’s concert in Singapore over the weekend. I couldn’t attend their 2019 In Your Area world tour, so this would be my first time seeing Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa on home ground.

Granted, I had seen them in Seoul last year but nothing beats cheering for your faves alongside your fellow countrymen, right?

Well, May 13 came and went. Suffice it to say, my experience was unique. Like my colleague, I do agree phone filming was a huge problem during the concert. But that isn’t to say that my overall experience was bad.

For every bad thing that happened during the show, something good arose from it – a classic case of Newton’s third law in action.

Let’s start with what went right during the concert.

BLINKS

You can always count on Blinks to hype up the atmosphere. This is the same fandom that religiously streams Blackpink videos till they hit billions of views, so you can expect the same energy IRL.

