Starbucks will have a limited-edition Blackpink drink and merchandise from Jul 25
The limited-edition collection will be available at selected Starbucks stores and online merchants.
Starbucks and K-pop group Blackpink are letting us taste that pink venom with their new limited-edition collaboration, launching on Tuesday (Jul 25). Blinks can kick it with a bevy of stylish drinkware and lifestyle merchandise while sipping the new Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frappucino.
Here are some of the items you can look forward to:
1. BLACKPINK STRAWBERRY CHOCO CREAM FRAPPUCCINO BLENDED BEVERAGE
It's not hard to love this adorable perk-me-up which blends strawberry syrup and dark chocolate sauce with oat milk and chocolate curls. Topped with light pink whipped cream and heart-shaped chocolate, this drink is bound to make you go yeah, yeah, yeah.
2. BLACKPINK-THEMED DRINKWARE
Blinks who want to show off their love for Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa in their area can get their hands on Starbuck's range of Blackpink-themed drinkware. There will be reusable cups, mugs and tumblers to choose from – all of which are decked in Blackpink's iconic colours.
There are even a few tumblers bearing parts of the members' signatures.
3. BLACKPINK-THEMED MERCHANDISE
There will also be a slew of lifestyle accessories, including a Blackpink-themed yoga mat and passport case!
The limited-edition Blackpink and Starbucks collection will be available from 10am on Jul 25 at selected Starbucks stores, Starbucks' online store and on LazMall and Shopee Mall, while stocks last.
However, Starbucks Rewards members can be the first to try the Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino from 10am on Jul 24.
More details of the collaboration can be seen here.