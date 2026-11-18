Blackpink's future activities remain uncertain after their name was omitted from their label YG Entertainment's latest list of artists under exclusive contracts.

According to Korean JoongAng Daily, YG's third-quarter financial report released on Monday (Nov 16) listed only four acts under its exclusive contracts as of Sep 30: Babymonster, Winner, Treasure and the solo rapper Eun Ji-won. Blackpink – comprising Jennie, Rose, Lisa and Jisoo – was absent.

The group, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in August, had previously appeared in YG's contract disclosures since renewing its agreement for group activities in December 2023, including the company's half-year report released in August 2026. Its omission from the latest filing raised questions about whether the members' contracts with YG have changed.

However, YG has not confirmed that the group has disbanded or that its agreement with the members has been terminated.

Responding to the reports on Monday, YG said the four members are focusing on their individual careers, while discussions about future group activities were "ongoing".

"We respect the members' wishes to focus on their individual activities for the time being," the company said in a statement.

Blackpink debuted under YG Entertainment in August 2016 and became one of K-pop's most internationally recognised girl groups.

In December 2023, while the four members renewed their contracts with YG for group activities, they did not renew their individual exclusive contracts with the agency.

Jennie established her own agency, Odd Atelier, while Jisoo founded Blissoo and Lisa launched Lloud. Rose signed with The Black Label, founded by longtime YG producer Teddy.

Blackpink embarked on the Deadline World Tour in July 2025, performing across Asia, North America and Europe before concluding the tour in Hong Kong in January 2026.

The group subsequently released its third mini album, Deadline, in February 2026. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Blackpink's latest release was still listed in the business overview section of YG's third-quarter report, despite the group's absence from the exclusive-contract list.