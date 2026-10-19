Blackpink's Jennie 'can see a song before it's finished'

Jennie can sometimes "see a song before it’s even finished". The 30-year-old star – who rose to prominence as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink – has revealed that visuals are very important to her creative process.

The singer – who released Ruby, her debut solo album, in 2025 – told Interview magazine: "The visual world is really important to me because sometimes I can see a song before it’s even finished. I’ll hear a sound or a lyric and immediately get little images in my head, maybe a colour, a place, or even something I’m wearing."

Jennie explained that she tried to hold on to "those little snapshots" as part of her creative process.

The music star – who has also enjoyed success as an actress – said: "It doesn’t happen with every song in exactly the same way, but when it does, I try to hold on to those little snapshots."

Meanwhile, Jennie previously revealed that she suffered from burnout after working "non-stop" for three years.

Blackpink is now one of the best-known girl groups of all time, but Jennie admitted that she and her group mates worked relentlessly in order to achieve their ambitions in the music business.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "For three years after debuting, we worked non-stop without resting.

"Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself – we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home."

Jennie's relentless work schedule ultimately took a toll on her health and wellbeing.

The singer also confessed to being a "very delicate person".

She shared: "If I touched something I’d have an allergic reaction. I had no immune system at all, but we needed to keep touring.

"When the tour was done, we got some time off to be at home. Back then, I didn’t have time to learn how to take care of myself. I’m a very delicate person."