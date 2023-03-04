Blackpink’s Jennie is fine: ‘You really, really don’t have to worry’

Is Blackpink's Jennie quiet quitting the Asian leg of the Born Pink World Tour? She has been rather quiet on social media lately, considering her last post on Instagram was on Feb 16.

Fans can all breathe easy as the K-pop artist recently announced on Weverse that her social media hiatus is the result of a facial injury sustained while exercising.

She wrote on Mar 3: “Blink (Blackpink’s fan club), I just wanted to upload this post in case you get surprised. During our brief break, I was taking care of my health, eating well and sleeping well.

“But I tripped a little while exercising and have a bit of a scar on my face. I want to recover quickly so as not to worry Blink but it’s still healing. So I’ll be wearing a bandage on my face for a while.”

Jennie continued: “Please understand if I sound a bit silly. I have to showcase a good performance, so I’m sorry for being like this, everyone. I will get better soon so please don’t worry and I’ll see you soon”.