Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: When 'good' celebrities turn out to be the opposite

Contrary to the popular idea that celebrity culture is mere fluff, I see it as a mirror. The celebrities, social media influencers, politicians and other public figures a person holds in high regard can reveal their own beliefs and aspirations.

So it’s easy to shun public figures whose values clearly appear misaligned with ours, from serial philanderers to untalented nepotism babies.

What’s hard is picking out a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and then to reconcile real life with reel life when the mask slips – especially when their public identity has been centred on being the exact opposite person.

I’m referring to American actor and director Justin Baldoni, whose reputation as a male feminist has gained him a strong following among progressive circles. His podcast Man Enough, for which he is well known, explores what it means to be a man today.

Such socially-conscious content is often seen as the antidote to the toxic masculinity associated with controversial internet personalities, like ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate, known for his hyper-masculine and misogynistic views, and podcast host Joe Rogan.

So it’s little surprise that Baldoni is frequently lauded for his refreshing stance.

But a recent New York Times (NYT) investigative report has revealed his alleged behaviour while filming It Ends With Us to be the opposite of what he preaches.