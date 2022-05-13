Netflix's Bling Empire Season 2: Here's what viewers can look forward to
The series and its cast of real-life crazy-rich Asians return to Netflix, bringing with them more glamour and drama.
Whether you love it or hate it, you must admit: It’s hard to resist a chance to catch a glimpse into the lives of the ultra-rich.
The popular and polarising Netflix reality series Bling Empire promises to do just that with its second season, which premieres on Friday (May 13). After its first season made a big splash, the series centred on real-life crazy-rich Asians in Los Angeles returns to tantalise and mortify viewers in equal measure.
Netflix’s official synopsis says: “Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamour and crazy” and that “through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other… and of course, impeccable style”.
Besides over-the-top fashion, luxury cars cruising through Los Angeles and near-endless glamour, here’s what you can look forward to in the new season.
CHANGES TO THE CAST
While Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee, who tied the knot in February this year, had previously announced their departure from Season 2, they will still make brief appearances in some of the episodes.
The remaining main cast from the first season – model Kevin Kreider, Singaporean property agent Kane Lim, entrepreneur Kelly Mi Li, DJ Kim Lee, philanthropist Christine Chiu and her alleged 'rival', socialite Anna Shay – are slated to return.
In addition, this season will see two new cast members joining the fray: Social media influencer Mimi Morris and reality star Dorothy Wang, who previously appeared in Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills.
NEW ROMANCE
A new series with new cast members will bring with it new relationships, which of course means more drama that makes for fabulous entertainment.
In a video interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Lee said: “All I got to say is that this season is shocking. A lot of juicy tea, like juicy secrets, that I was like, 'What?' (sic) If I’m shocked, I can imagine the audience.”
The trailer for Season 2 teases audiences with the shock that she had expressed. After boldly proclaiming in the show's trademark gold font that “Bling is back”, it brings her blossoming relationship with Kreider to the forefront. While he earnestly expresses his affections, Lee grapples with his dating history.
NEW DRAMA
Also in the spotlight will be Kreider and Lim's tight friendship being put to the test, with the latter calling Kreider “a bit of a man-whore" in light of the former's new romance. A clip towards the trailer’s end shows a tense exchange between the two outside a restaurant, glares and broken glass included.
Meanwhile, beyond his friendship on the rocks, Lim will be far from immune to drama himself – either causing it or getting involved in it. About new cast member Dorothy Wang, he says: “People like [her], all they do is gossip and create drama”.
Meanwhile, Wang revealed that Lim has spent more than a decade trying to arrange lunchtime meetings with her, which she has vehemently avoided. She goes on to claim that she would “rather fast for 87 days straight” instead. This begs the question: Who’s really causing the drama?
Catch the first episode of Bling Empire Season 2, out now on Netflix, to find out.