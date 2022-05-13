Netflix's Bling Empire Season 2: Here's what viewers can look forward to

Whether you love it or hate it, you must admit: It’s hard to resist a chance to catch a glimpse into the lives of the ultra-rich.

The popular and polarising Netflix reality series Bling Empire promises to do just that with its second season, which premieres on Friday (May 13). After its first season made a big splash, the series centred on real-life crazy-rich Asians in Los Angeles returns to tantalise and mortify viewers in equal measure.

Netflix’s official synopsis says: “Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamour and crazy” and that “through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other… and of course, impeccable style”.

Besides over-the-top fashion, luxury cars cruising through Los Angeles and near-endless glamour, here’s what you can look forward to in the new season.