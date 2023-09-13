Indie rock bands Bloc Party and Interpol to co-headline Singapore concert on Nov 24

Logo
Bloc Party returns to Singapore for the first time since 2013 while Interpol was last here in 2018.

Rock bands Interpol (left) and Bloc Party (right) will be returning to Singapore for a one-night concert. (Photos: Facebook/Interpol, Instagram/thisisblocparty)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
13 Sep 2023 09:32AM
Get ready for a Banquet of indie rock hits on Nov 24 as English band Bloc Party and American band Interpol make their grand return to Singapore to co-headline a one-night concert.

You can Say Hello To The Angels at The Star Theatre where the two powerhouse bands will be performing their catalogue of electrifying anthems. Tickets for this extravaganza will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday (Sep 13) via Ticketek, with prices starting at S$132. 

As Singapore will be their only Southeast Asia pit stop, be sure to snag your tickets fast.

Formed in 1997, Interpol currently comprises Paul Banks, Daniel Kessler and Sam Fogarino. Their debut album Turn On The Bright Lights was critically acclaimed and was dubbed one of the best albums of 2002 by multiple music outlets. Some of their most popular hits include Slow Hands and Evil – the latter having a cult following due to its infamous music video which featured a life-sized puppet.
Formed in 1999, English rock band Bloc Party went by a variety of names before settling on their current one in 2003. Their debut album Silent Alarm was certified platinum and won multiple Album Of The Year awards by indie music outlets. Since then, the group has sold over 3 million albums worldwide.
Source: CNA/hq

