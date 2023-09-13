Indie rock bands Bloc Party and Interpol to co-headline Singapore concert on Nov 24

Get ready for a Banquet of indie rock hits on Nov 24 as English band Bloc Party and American band Interpol make their grand return to Singapore to co-headline a one-night concert.

You can Say Hello To The Angels at The Star Theatre where the two powerhouse bands will be performing their catalogue of electrifying anthems. Tickets for this extravaganza will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday (Sep 13) via Ticketek, with prices starting at S$132.

As Singapore will be their only Southeast Asia pit stop, be sure to snag your tickets fast.