British boyband Blue performing in Singapore in February

The band just released its latest album, Heart And Soul, on Oct 28 – the first in seven years.

With members Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa, Blue is known for several popular hits over the years, such as All Rise, The Best In Me, If You Come Back, One Love and Guilty. They last performed in Singapore in 2019.

The new album features singles such as Haven’t Found You Yet and Dance With Me.

February will also see performances by two other boybands: Backstreet Boys and Westlife.

Westlife has just added a third night in Singapore due to overwhelming demand. The band will now perform on Feb 16, 17 and 18. The Backstreet Boys will perform on Feb 22. Both groups are performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.