South Korean singer BoA apologises for remarks made against comedienne during livestream
The singer made comments, which netizens thought were disrespectful, about popular South Korean comedienne Park Na-rae during a livestream on Saturday night (Apr 5) with comedian Jun Hyun-moo.
South Korean singer BoA, 38, has apologised for her comments during a recent livestream with comedian Jun Hyun-moo, 47, which saw both celebrities under the influence of alcohol.
On Saturday night (Apr 5), Jun started a livestream on Instagram and was soon joined by BoA. During the livestream, he mentioned that the pair had been drinking. The two also appeared to be flirty, with BoA saying "I like you" to Jun and initiating physical contact with him. Jun, on the other hand, told BoA that she "looked so pretty".
During the livestream, a fan wrote a comment – asking if Jun was dating comedienne Park Na-rae, his co-star on the variety series I Live Alone.
BoA then responded: "I don't think they're dating. They just can't."
Jun retorted: "Why? Is she too good for me?"
"No, you're too good for her," replied BoA.
Taken aback, Jun asked: "Are you sure you're okay saying this? This is live."
BoA then said that "it doesn't matter".
Netizens later criticised the two for their "disappointing behaviour".
"I don’t care whether [BoA and Jun] are dating or not, but bringing up Park Na-rae was so rude that I felt embarrassed," wrote a fan. "They’re not even in their early 20s; grown adults who should know what’s inappropriate or risky and yet they still went out of their way to do that."
On Monday night, BoA took to the fan platform Weverse to apologise.
She wrote: "I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone who felt uncomfortable due to my careless words and actions, and my immature behaviour during the live broadcast on Apr 5.
"First of all, I have expressed my apologies to Park Na-rae for making inappropriate remarks about her in her absence, and I am grateful for her generous understanding."
She added that she would take the incident as "an opportunity to reflect".
"I will strive to be more mindful of the weight that even a single word or action can carry, and to show a more mature side of myself going forward."