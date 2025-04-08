South Korean singer BoA apologises for remarks made against comedienne during livestream

During the livestream, a fan wrote a comment – asking if Jun was dating comedienne Park Na-rae, his co-star on the variety series I Live Alone.

BoA then responded: "I don't think they're dating. They just can't."

Jun retorted: "Why? Is she too good for me?"

"No, you're too good for her," replied BoA.

Taken aback, Jun asked: "Are you sure you're okay saying this? This is live."

BoA then said that "it doesn't matter".

Netizens later criticised the two for their "disappointing behaviour".

"I don’t care whether [BoA and Jun] are dating or not, but bringing up Park Na-rae was so rude that I felt embarrassed," wrote a fan. "They’re not even in their early 20s; grown adults who should know what’s inappropriate or risky and yet they still went out of their way to do that."