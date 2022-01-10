Comedian and actor Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on television sitcom Full House, was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday (Jan 9).

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet on its verified account.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"

Saget, who was 65, delighted millions as the star of Full House in the 1980s and 1990s. He starred as Danny Tanner, the widowed father of three girls, and his efforts to raise them - assisted by his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey - formed the heart of the popular Full House sitcom.

It ran for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995, on ABC. Netflix aired a sequel focusing on one of Danny's daughters, DJ Tanner, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

According to his social media pages, he was on a comedy tour in the US and last performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. Hours before his death, he tweeted to say he loved the show and thanked the audience.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

"Bob Saget was a beloved and boundary-pushing comedian. He'll be missed," tweeted the official account for the Comedy Central television channel.