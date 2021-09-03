Bollywood actor and reality TV star Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Indian actor, model and TV presenter Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (Sep 2). He was 40.

According to media reports, he was brought to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital early that morning after suffering a heart attack, and was declared dead.

Colors TV, where Shukla worked, tweeted a statement on Thursday: "We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry.”

The Bollywood community is mourning his loss with condolences messages posted on social media expressing shock and sadness at the news.

Actress and singer Parineeti Chopra tweeted that she was "unable to process", adding that Shukla was “truly loved, by millions".

His co-star on the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt, wrote on Instagram: "Sid, one of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I've worked with. Always smiling and always positive. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who loved him so so deeply. Rest In Peace."

Shukla started his career as a model before moving to films and television. He was also the host of India’s Got Talent, and had participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 13, which he won in 2020, and Fear Factor.

CNN News 18 reported that Shukla’s family told the Mumbai police that they did not suspect foul play in his death.