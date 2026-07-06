Bollywood star Aamir Khan marries entrepreneur Gauri Spratt in private ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce weren't the only superstars who got hitched over the weekend. Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, 61, married entrepreneur Gauri Spratt, 47, on Sunday (Jul 5) in a private ceremony at his house in Mumbai.

This marks Khan's third marriage. The 3 Idiots star was previously married to producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and to director Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021.

Sunday's ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends, including Khan's children; director Ashutosh Gowariker, who worked with Khan on 2001's Lagaan; comedian Vir Das and actress Elli AvrRam.

