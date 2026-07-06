Bollywood star Aamir Khan marries entrepreneur Gauri Spratt in private ceremony
This is Aamir Khan's third marriage.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce weren't the only superstars who got hitched over the weekend. Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, 61, married entrepreneur Gauri Spratt, 47, on Sunday (Jul 5) in a private ceremony at his house in Mumbai.
This marks Khan's third marriage. The 3 Idiots star was previously married to producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and to director Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021.
Sunday's ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends, including Khan's children; director Ashutosh Gowariker, who worked with Khan on 2001's Lagaan; comedian Vir Das and actress Elli AvrRam.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met over two decades ago and reconnected through Khan's cousin. They made their relationship public in March 2025 during a celebration for Khan's 60th birthday.
Regarded as one of the biggest names of Indian cinema, Aamir Khan has starred in and directed numerous films that have topped the box office in a career spanning over 50 years, including 2008's Ghajini, 2009's 3 Idiots and 2014's PK.
Till today, the 2016 sports drama Dangal, which Khan produced and starred in, remains the highest-grossing Indian film in the world, earning over US$300 million.
Gauri Spratt reportedly works in the beauty industry and now contributes creatively to Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions.