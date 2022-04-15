Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai in private ceremony

Kapoor, 39, belongs to Bollywood's popular Kapoor clan which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s. His parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, were prominent Bollywood stars in the 1970-80s.

He is the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor, who was rated as Bollywood's best showman. Raj Kapoor's father, Prithviraj Kapoor, was an actor who ran a theater company and acted in Hindi classics in the 1940s.

Bhatt, 29, also belongs to a Bollywood family. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a well-known filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is a former actress. Bhatt made her debut in Karan Johar's teen drama Student of the Year in 2012. She won an award for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama Highway in 2014.

Ranbir Kapoor began his film career by assisting producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film Black in 2005. He made his acting debut in Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007.