Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son walks out from jail in drugs case

Hundreds of fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who found himself at the center of a boycott campaign on social media due to the high profile drug case, lined up to greet Khan as he arrived at his home in Mumbai. Some danced and lit firecrackers in jubilation.

Khan and seven others were detained on Oct 3 when narcotics agents raided a party and seized drugs on a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was held in the jail since Oct 8.

India's narcotics agency said it has evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan was involved in illicit drug dealings.

Mukul Rohatgi, Khan's lawyer, told the court that the agency did not find any drugs on Khan and allegations that he was in contact with drug dealers were untrue. He called the arrest "arbitrary" and said the agency did not conduct a medical examination to show he had consumed drugs.The case has dominated headlines and social media in India, with fans of the actor demanding Khan's release while others calling for a boycott of his father's films.