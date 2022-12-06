Bong Joon-ho’s first film after Parasite gets teaser trailer and release date

Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho’s newest project has been given a release date. The sci-fi film, Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, will be released on Mar 29, 2024. Bong is also the screenwriter and producer of the film.

The sci-fi film is currently in production.

Mickey 17 is adapted from a novel by Edward Ashton titled Mickey 7, published in February 2022, which has been described as “The Martian meets Dark Matter”. It’s unclear how closely Bong will keep to the source material.

The Batman star Pattinson plays the role of a disposable human employee who’s part of an expedition sent to colonise the ice world Nifheim. In the novel, the character is tasked to take on the most dangerous jobs and when he dies, he gets regenerated in a new body with his memories still intact. He returns to the colony after being presumed dead to find his replacement has taken his place.

The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun and Naomi Ackie.

Mickey 17 is Bong’s first film after 2019’s Parasite, which earned him several best director awards, including one at the 2020 Oscars.

Bong is also known for his films Snowpiercer, The Host, Okja and Barking Dogs Never Bite.