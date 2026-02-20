Blackpink member Jisoo's new Netflix K-drama has Jay Park, Lee Jae-wook and more as her virtual boyfriends

If you’re a fan of K-drama leading men, be sure to tune in to the upcoming South Korean rom-com Boyfriend On Demand for a visual buffet featuring some of the biggest stars in Korean entertainment.

Premiering on Mar 6 on Netflix, the series stars Blackpink member Jisoo as Mi-rae, a tired webtoon producer who escapes into a subscription-based virtual dating simulation programme, Boyfriend on Demand, that offers custom-made fantasy scenarios tailored to each user’s ideal type.

As revealed in a trailer released by Netflix on Thursday (Feb 19), the virtual boyfriends in Boyfriend On Demand will be played by a slate of familiar faces: rapper Jay Park, Alchemy Of Souls star Lee Jae-wook, Dear X actor Kim Young-dae, S Line star Lee Soo-hyuk and actor Seo Kang-jun.

Each "boyfriend" comes with a distinct personality and backstory – from Lee Jae-wook as a swoon-worthy doctor in a medical drama scenario to Lee Soo-hyuk as a princely character.