Blackpink member Jisoo's new Netflix K-drama has Jay Park, Lee Jae-wook and more as her virtual boyfriends
Boyfriend On Demand is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy series on Netflix, starring Blackpink member Jisoo.
If you’re a fan of K-drama leading men, be sure to tune in to the upcoming South Korean rom-com Boyfriend On Demand for a visual buffet featuring some of the biggest stars in Korean entertainment.
Premiering on Mar 6 on Netflix, the series stars Blackpink member Jisoo as Mi-rae, a tired webtoon producer who escapes into a subscription-based virtual dating simulation programme, Boyfriend on Demand, that offers custom-made fantasy scenarios tailored to each user’s ideal type.
As revealed in a trailer released by Netflix on Thursday (Feb 19), the virtual boyfriends in Boyfriend On Demand will be played by a slate of familiar faces: rapper Jay Park, Alchemy Of Souls star Lee Jae-wook, Dear X actor Kim Young-dae, S Line star Lee Soo-hyuk and actor Seo Kang-jun.
Each "boyfriend" comes with a distinct personality and backstory – from Lee Jae-wook as a swoon-worthy doctor in a medical drama scenario to Lee Soo-hyuk as a princely character.
In a statement, director Kim Jung-sik shared: "One of the most appealing points of Boyfriend On Demand is that the main character experiences different romantic relationships with various individuals, in diverse settings and universes, all within a single series. As such, viewers can enjoy a wide spectrum of romantic comedies.
"I focused most on portraying the many charms Jisoo has in the most versatile way possible. To do this, I used different occupations and added subtle variations to her character in the virtual world so that her acting style would feel distinct from Mi-rae in reality."
Boyfriend On Demand is one of the many new Korean programmes that Netflix subscribers can look forward to in 2026, which also includes the period drama Tantara – the first-ever onscreen collaboration between South Korean heavyweights Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo.