Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie sought 'harm' by selling vineyard stake to Russian oligarch

Brad Pitt has accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of seeking to "inflict harm" on him by selling her 50 per cent stake in their French vineyard to a Russian oligarch with "poisonous associations and intentions".

The allegations, made in new court filings as part of Pitt's lawsuit against Jolie over the sale of Chateau Miraval, are the latest barb in a bitter legal battle between the former Hollywood power couple who filed for divorce in 2016.

Last October, Jolie sold her share of the southern France vineyard - where she and Pitt had their wedding – to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Russia-born billionaire Yuri Shefler's drinks conglomerate.

Pitt sued in February, saying the couple had agreed never to sell their interests without the other's consent, and accusing Jolie of seeking "unearned" profits.

In an amended complaint seen by AFP, Pitt's lawyers argue "Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt" with the sale, and describe Shefler as "a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions".

The filing received by a Los Angeles court last Friday alleges Shefler "maintains personal and professional relationships with individuals in Vladimir Putin's inner circle".

Shefler has long been an outspoken critic of Putin, and his Stoli Group drinks conglomerate is based in Latvia.

In March, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Shelfer issued a statement saying he has been "exiled from Russia since 2002 due to my opposition to Putin", and rebranded his company in "solidarity with Ukraine".