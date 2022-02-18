Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie for selling her share of a winery without his agreement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have had their share of ups and downs in the public eye over the years. Well, the exes are back at it again, as the 58-year-old actor has filed a lawsuit against his 46-year-old ex-wife for selling her share of Chateau Miraval winery, of which he is part owner, to Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler.

Jolie’s shares were bought by Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the vodka company Stoli Group, which is controlled by Shefler.

According to entertainment portal ET, which has seen the court documents, Pitt is seeking monetary damages, legal fees and for Jolie's sale of Miraval to Shefler to be voided.

The duo first bought the Correns, France-located winery back in 2008; Pitt put in 60 per cent while Jolie put in 40 per cent of the €25 million price.

However, he claims that she did not work towards making the winery profitable while he did.

The actor also said that per the terms of their divorce, there was a mutual understanding that neither could sell without the other’s consent.

Jolie informed the court of her intention to sell her share of the winery back in July 2021, which Pitt had agreed to consider in September. However, Pitt is fighting back, claiming that he was not given “right of first refusal”.

He also claimed that the sale has deprived him of being able to oversee the business and enjoy his private home.

The former couple are also involved in a custody battle over their six children.