Brendan Fraser is back. But to him, 'I was never far away'

Fraser is very close at hand, indeed, in The Whale. In the adaptation of Samuel D Hunter’s play, out in Singapore theatres on Dec 22, Fraser is in virtually every scene. He plays a reclusive, obese English teacher named Charlie whose overeating stems from past trauma. As health woes shrink the time he has left, the 600-pound (272-kg) Charlie struggles to reacquaint himself to his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink).

Fraser’s performance, widely celebrated since the film’s Venice Film Festival premiere, has two Oscar-friendly traits going it for: A comeback narrative and a physical metamorphosis. For the role, Fraser wore a massive body suit and prosthetics crafted by makeup artist Adrian Morot that required hours in makeup each morning.

But regardless of all the role’s transformation trappings, Fraser’s performance resides in his sad, soulful eyes and compassionate interactions with the characters that come in and out of his home. (Hong Chau plays a friend and nurse.) It adds up to Fraser’s most empathetic performance, one that has returned him to the spotlight after years making quickly forgotten films like Hair Brained (2013) and the straight-to-DVD Breakout (2013). On stages now from London to Toronto, standing ovations have trailed Fraser – a leading man reborn – wherever he goes.

For Fraser, who spent much of his previous heyday in Hollywood swinging on vines and racing through pyramids, playing Charlie in The Whale has a cosmic symmetry. He could identify with him, Fraser says, “in ways that might surprise you”. When he was in his late 20s trying to be as fit as he could be for George Of The Jungle, Fraser encountered his own body-image issues.

“All I knew is that I never felt like it was enough. I questioned myself. I felt scrutinised, judged, objectified, often humiliated,” Fraser says. “It did play with my head. It did play with my confidence.”

Some have questioned whether Fraser's role in The Whale ought to have gone to someone who was authentically heavy. But Fraser, who collaborated with the Obesity Action Coalition in building the performance, says he intimately understands a different kind of appearance-based judgement.

“The term was ‘himbo,’” he says. “I wasn’t sure if I appreciated it or not. I know that’s bimbo, which is a derogatory term, except it’s a dude. It just left me with a feeling of profound insecurity. What do I have to do to please you?”

“It didn’t matter, really, because life took over. I did other things. I now arrive at a place where I see the flip side of the coin.”