Dear reader: Netflix has released the first trailer for Bridgerton Season 2

What better time to release the trailer for a romantic series than on Valentine’s Day. On Monday (Feb 14), Bridgerton fans were treated to the first trailer for the upcoming second season of the Netflix hit show.

The Regency-era series will premiere on Mar 25 with the sequel based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second in her best-selling Bridgerton series.

The minute-long trailer takes us straight back to the many secrets and scandals at the Ton.

The second season of the blockbuster series follows Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) who is in search of a debutante who meets his impossible standards. He meets siblings Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma who arrive from India and he immediately begins to court Edwina. However, things get complicated as Kate realises his true intentions – he’s not interested in a love match and is just doing it out of duty – and in trying to stop the union, both Kate and Anthony become closer, which complicates matters.

And all the while, Lady Whistledown, aka the town chronicler, has been honing her skills, nay, sharpening her knives, as she says in the voiceover.

The series’ first season centred around the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and became a massive hit for the streaming service when it premiered in December 2020. Page has since exited the series as his storyline has ended.

Bridgerton is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. When asked about future seasons, Rhimes, who also gave us Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, told Variety she is expecting Bridgerton to go on for years. “There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more,” she said.