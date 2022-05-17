News from the ‘ton’: Season 3 of Bridgerton set to focus on Colin and Penelope’s love story

The wildly popular period drama Bridgerton will be stepping away from its source material. During Netflix’s FYSEE panel on Sunday (May 15), Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Shondaland-produced Netflix series, revealed that Season 3 will focus on her character’s love story with Colin, the third Bridgerton son, played by Luke Newton.

This marks a departure from Julia Quinn’s Bridgertons book series, which the show is based on. Season 1 and Season 2 were adaptations of the first two books, The Duke And I and The Viscount Who Loved Me, respectively. Meanwhile, Season 3 will tap on the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The third book, An Offer From A Gentleman, focuses on Colin’s older brother Benedict – who will have to wait till a later season for his story to be brought to the screen.

The reveal was followed up by a post on the Bridgerton series’ Instagram page featuring a letter from ‘Lady Whistledown’ – Penelope’s pseudonym, which she uses in the books and series to write salacious gossip about the wealthy folks at Mayfair's marriage market. Besides confirming Coughlan’s revelation, the letter says: “With Penelope’s days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author.”