Captain Marvel star Brie Larson joins Fast & Furious 10
“Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,” wrote franchise star, Vin Diesel, in a social media post.
Brie Larson is joining Fast & Furious 10, the upcoming instalment in the high-speed action franchise.
The news was revealed by Fast star Vin Diesel himself, who posted a photo of himself and Larson on social media on Sunday (Apr 10) and wrote in the caption: "Welcome to the FAMILY”.
“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself 'that's Captain Marvel.' Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image, What you don't see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10.”
He added: “You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”
The 32-year-old actress hasn’t made it a secret that she coveted a role in the franchise. In February, she revealed in an interview that it was “100 per cent” her dream to be in a Fast & Furious film.
"Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie," Larson told Uproxx. "I'm obsessed. I love them. I think they're so good. They're so fun. And they've made me appreciate cars. And it's something that should be appreciated. They're incredible. So of course, please."
The 10th, and second-last, instalment of the Fast franchise is slated for release in May 2023. It’s directed by Justin Lin and stars Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, John Cena and Cardi B together with returning cast members Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Jason Statham.