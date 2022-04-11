Captain Marvel star Brie Larson joins Fast & Furious 10

Brie Larson is joining Fast & Furious 10, the upcoming instalment in the high-speed action franchise.

The news was revealed by Fast star Vin Diesel himself, who posted a photo of himself and Larson on social media on Sunday (Apr 10) and wrote in the caption: "Welcome to the FAMILY”.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself 'that's Captain Marvel.' Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image, What you don't see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10.”

He added: “You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”