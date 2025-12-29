11 songs inspired by the late Brigitte Bardot – from Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan and more

In addition to being a 1960s French sex symbol, actor, singer and animal welfare activist, Brigitte Bardot, who died Sunday (Dec 28) in Southern France, was a muse to many – in particular, musicians.

Her name, with its alliterative cadence, became synonymous with a kind of classic beauty. In songs, Bardot is often not Bardot the woman, but a symbol for desire – shorthand for a bombshell. Decades removed from the peak of her screen fame, contemporary performers continue to sing her name despite her many controversies, including being convicted five times in French courts of inciting racial hatred and provocative comments about the #MeToo movement.

It may not be her main legacy, but Bardot, will live in on the songs that mention her. Across genre and language, here is a sampling.

LACY (OLIVIA RODRIGO, 2023)