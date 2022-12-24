British tabloid The Sun 'regrets' publishing Meghan 'hate' article

British tabloid The Sun on Friday (Dec 23) said it regretted publishing a column by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson about Prince Harry's wife Meghan after a huge backlash.

In the article for The Sun last week, Clarkson wrote that he "hated" Meghan and dreamed of the day "when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

A record number of complaints against the column – more than 20,000 – was made to the UK Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) and many high-profile figures criticised the piece, including author Philip Pullman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The article had been written in response to the couple's recent Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan but has since been removed from the newspaper's website.