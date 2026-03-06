Britney Spears detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

Spears had phenomenal early music success with late 1990s hits like ... Baby One More Time but has largely stepped back from music in recent years.



In her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, Spears insisted she never did hard drugs and that she did not have a drinking problem, but admitted that she was taking Adderall, the ADHD medication.



Following a public breakdown in 2007, Spears was placed under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears, who controlled her money and her personal life, even as she continued to perform high-profile concerts.



The conservatorship was dissolved by a Los Angeles court in 2021, after a groundswell of public support to "Free Britney".