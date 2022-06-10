Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Britney Spears' ex-husband crashes California wedding site
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Britney Spears' ex-husband crashes California wedding site

The singer's first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony. Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari were expected to wed on Thursday (Jun 9). 

Britney Spears' ex-husband crashes California wedding site

FILE PHOTO: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin WInter/ AFP)

10 Jun 2022 08:43AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 08:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Britney Spears’ former husband crashed her wedding site in southern California, authorities say.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a trespassing call after 2pm Thursday (Jun 9). He says the pop singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony.

Henderson says Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county.

Alexander went on his Instagram live when he approached the event security. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, he told them Spears invited him.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears his childhood friend in 2014. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours.

“I’m her first husband," he continued in the video. "I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15.

Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari were reportedly expected to marry on Thursday. The couple announced their engagement nearly nine months ago, after Asghari proposed with a four-carat diamond ring.

The couple met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016.

A representative for Spears did not immediately return a request for comment.

Authorities are still investigating the reported trespassing.

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

celebrity Britney Spears

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us