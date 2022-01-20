Britney Spears sends cease and desist letter to sister Jamie Lynn as they bicker over her new book

Britney Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, have been trading barbs with each other in online posts over the last week. But things have just escalated as the You Drive Me Crazy singer has just sent Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter through her lawyer over the issue of the younger Spears’ recently released memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

In the letter, lawyer Matthew Rosengart called the book “ill-timed” and said it contained “misleading or outrageous claims” about Britney.

Jamie Lynn had said that the book wasn’t about Britney, however, she had recounted incidents involving the pop star while talking about the book during media appearances. In one incident, she said Britney “came at (her) screaming and getting up in (her) face” while she was holding her young daughter at home.

She had also referred to her sister's behaviour growing up as "paranoid" and "erratic" in the book.

The lawyer’s letter said: "Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.

"You recently reportedly stated that the book was 'not about her.' She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action."

Britney has been responding to Jamie Lynn’s statements through her Instagram posts, one of which said: "Jamie Lynn, I wasn't strong enough to do what should have been done ... slapped you and Mamma right across your f***ing faces !!!!!" She also called Jamie Lynn a “selfish little brat”.

The pop star was, until recently, held under a conservatorship that severely limited the decisions she could make for herself, which included her finances and reproductive rights.