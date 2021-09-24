Britney Spears and the perils of female celebrity: Have things changed?

Looking back at footage from when Spears’ career was stratospheric, it’s shocking to see the persecution she faced in her daily life: Social media might be dangerous and addictive, but when used to highlight inhumane treatment, it has at least held some behaviours to account.

Britney has become the embodiment of a toxic industry that sexually commodifies and exploits young women, but we like to think we’ve moved on since she emerged.

Look at the reckoning in Hollywood following the disgrace of Harvey Weinstein. Hear the echo of the social justice campaigners that still reverberates around #metoo. The new documentary Look Away, about sexual exploitation in the music industry throughout the Seventies and Eighties, describes a world in which paedophilia is eulogised in classic rock songs and where sexual licentiousness is so ingrained within the culture that no one thinks to raise an eyebrow when Steve Tyler sleeps with a 16-year-old, and then makes her his “legal ward”. That wouldn’t happen nowadays, we tell ourselves.

A WOMAN’S BODY AND SEXUAL CURRENCY

And then I watch footage from the Met Gala, one of the world’s most public celebrity get-togethers, and wonder whether things have really changed much after all.

Yes, the language has shifted. But even for all body positivity and exhortations of personal freedoms, the conversation still revolves around a woman’s body and her sexual currency. Witness Jennifer Lopez, for example, the 52-year-old “qween” with the pneumatic body who has captivated the Internet this summer with her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, the actor she first dated nearly 20 years ago. “Watch them kissing through their masks!”