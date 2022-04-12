'Baby One More Time': Britney Spears expecting third child

Singer Britney Spears announced she is pregnant with her third child by posting a message on Instagram on Monday (Apr 11).

Spears, 40, not only revealed her pregnancy but also appeared to announce she has gotten married to her fiance Sam Asghari, 28, calling him her "husband" in the post.

Spears described how she noticed changes in her stomach that at first she dismissed as weight gain.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she posted.