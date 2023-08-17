Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage, reports say

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly split after 14 months of marriage – after a “nuclear” argument last week sparked by her alleged cheating, TMZ reported.

People magazine also confirmed the split, citing "multiple sources".

The Toxic singer, 41, was reported on Wednesday (Aug 16) night to have gone her separate way from Asghari , 29, with the split said to have come after the budding actor confronted her over rumours she had been unfaithful.

A source with “direct knowledge” of the couple’s alleged break-up told TMZ that Asghari has moved out of their mansion, and added: “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

The outlet added the pair separated “after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating”.

According to the insiders who spoke to TMZ, Asghari confronted Spears about a week ago over rumours she stepped out on him.

Spears and Asghari haven’t commented on the report.

But TMZ has spent months reporting there was “deep trouble” in the pair’s relationship.

It said: “Sam wasn’t sleeping at the house much, and we’re told Britney has gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches.”

Spears has sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with her second husband Kevin Federline, 45,

She married Asghari in a lavish ceremony at her secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles on Jun 9, 2022.

Asghari slammed a TMZ documentary that ran in May detailing rumours that their marriage was on the rocks as “disgusting”. He also slammed it for putting Spears' life “under the microscope”.