Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as court ends her conservatorship
In the singer's Instagram post, fans were seen cheering outside the courthouse.
Britney Spears said on Friday (Nov 12) this was her "best day ever" after a Los Angeles court ended her 13-year long conservatorship.
"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever. Praise the Lord. Can I get an Amen," she wrote on her Instagram account, followed by the hashtag #FreedBritney.
