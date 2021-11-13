Logo
Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as court ends her conservatorship
In the singer's Instagram post, fans were seen cheering outside the courthouse.

A cardboard cutout of singer Britney Spears is seen as her supporters gather outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on the day of her conservatorship case hearing, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

13 Nov 2021 07:14AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2021 07:35AM)
Britney Spears said on Friday (Nov 12) this was her "best day ever" after a Los Angeles court ended her 13-year long conservatorship.

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever. Praise the Lord. Can I get an Amen," she wrote on her Instagram account, followed by the hashtag #FreedBritney.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

