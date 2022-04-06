Britney Spears says she’s writing a book, calls it ‘healing and therapeutic’

Britney Spears is writing a book, and in an Instagram post on Monday (Apr 4) that has since been removed, the (You Drive Me) Crazy singer revealed that the process has been “actually healing and therapeutic”.

She added that it was hard bringing up past events in her life and admitted that she had never been able to express herself so openly before.

“I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place … and addressing it now … I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that!!!” she wrote in the caption.

In the lengthy post, the pop star also called out her sister and her mother for releasing their own memoirs as an “indulgence” when she “couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive (her) car or really anything”, referring to the period she was placed under conservatorship. Her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, released her book, Things I Should Have Said, earlier this year, which Britney has publicly criticised.

The pop star’s conservatorship, overseen by her father Jamie Spears, controlled many aspects of her life, including her finances and her career. It was put in place in 2008 after she went through a mental health crisis and only finally ended in November 2021.

While Spears didn’t confirm in her now-deleted post that she has a book deal, it was widely reported in February that she had signed a US$15 million deal to publish her memoir with Simon & Schuster.