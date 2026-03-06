Brooklyn Beckham 'disheartened' by parents David and Victoria Beckham's public happy birthday posts
The 27-year-old star celebrated his birthday on Wednesday (Mar 4), and his famous parents David and Victoria Beckham shared loving messages to mark the occasion, just weeks after he blasted them in a public statement.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Brooklyn and [his wife Nicola Peltz] are disheartened they chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday.
"These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail."
As well as David Beckham, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, posting messages, his brothers Romeo Beckham, 23, and Cruz Beckham, 21, also publicly wished him a happy birthday.
In his birthday post, David Beckham shared two childhood photographs of Brooklyn Beckham online, using the nickname he has long used for his son.
The ex-footballer captioned the snaps: “27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x”.
Minutes later Victoria posted the same image as her husband had, alongside a second photograph of herself laughing with her son.
She wrote: “Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much”.
Younger brother Romeo Beckham shared a childhood photograph of the pair without a caption, while Cruz Beckham also posted a throwback snap, adding: "I love you."
The public declarations come after Brooklyn Beckham revealed he was cutting ties with his family.
In the six-page post, he accused his parents of interfering in his marriage and prioritising public image over private relationships.
The dispute has played out largely in public view, with Brooklyn Beckham absent from several recent family events, including celebrations for David Beckham’s 50th birthday and the footballer’s investiture at Windsor Castle in November. He also did not appear in Victoria Beckham’s recent Netflix docuseries.
In his furious January statement on Instagram, Brooklyn Beckham wrote: “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.”
He continued: “The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”
Brooklyn Beckham added: “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”