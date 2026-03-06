Brooklyn Beckham 'disheartened' by parents David and Victoria Beckham's public happy birthday posts

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Brooklyn and [his wife Nicola Peltz] are disheartened they chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday.

"These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail."

As well as David Beckham, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, posting messages, his brothers Romeo Beckham, 23, and Cruz Beckham, 21, also publicly wished him a happy birthday.

In his birthday post, David Beckham shared two childhood photographs of Brooklyn Beckham online, using the nickname he has long used for his son.

The ex-footballer captioned the snaps: “27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x”.

Minutes later Victoria posted the same image as her husband had, alongside a second photograph of herself laughing with her son.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much”.

Younger brother Romeo Beckham shared a childhood photograph of the pair without a caption, while Cruz Beckham also posted a throwback snap, adding: "I love you."