Brooklyn Beckham and wife have only footage of mum Victoria's 'inappropriate' wedding dance, according to source

He wrote: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.

“I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

And, insiders say that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have the only footage from the incident.

A source told MailOnline: “Brooklyn holds all the power when it comes to the video of Victoria dancing 'inappropriately' on him at his wedding to Nicola.

“You can completely understand why Brooklyn would never have wanted the footage made public. Until now, he has stayed silent, but he is finally speaking out about his experiences with his family and, in particular, how deeply let down he felt by his mother on his wedding day.

“Thousands of people are now speculating about just how inappropriate Victoria's performance really was, and releasing the footage could be the ultimate proof that everything Brooklyn has alleged is completely accurate.

“The only person who can lawfully release that footage is Brooklyn himself. And while he's clearly been pushed to breaking point, he may still feel it's not something he wants to relive, especially on such a hugely public scale.”

In his Instagram statement, Brooklyn Beckham blasted his family and insisted he does "not want to reconcile”.

He wrote: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”