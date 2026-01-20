Brooklyn Beckham blasts parents in fiery Instagram statement: 'I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life'

In the third story post, Beckham detailed further about how his and Peltz's big day was hindered by his family's alleged actions.

He continued: "The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family.'

"Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.

"Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.

"We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

Brooklyn Beckham, who popped the question in New York back in July 2020, then went on to claim that Nicola Peltz has been "consistently disrespected" by his family.

He added: "No matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one.

"My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.

"Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad’s birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him.

"He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner.

"When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.

"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.

"Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.

"We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'.

"But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused."