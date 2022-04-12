‘Welcome to the family’: David Beckham shares photos of son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham are now proud parents-in-law. Their eldest son, 23-year-old Brooklyn, has just tied the knot with American actress Nicola Peltz in a ceremony held on Sunday (Apr 10) at the bride’s father’s oceanfront estate in Florida.

The legendary footballer and proud father shared several photos of the big day, taken by British Vogue. He captioned the one featuring the newlyweds: “Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Beckham. Welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz. Love you Bust.”