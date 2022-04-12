‘Welcome to the family’: David Beckham shares photos of son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz
Catch a glimpse of the couple’s big day.
David and Victoria Beckham are now proud parents-in-law. Their eldest son, 23-year-old Brooklyn, has just tied the knot with American actress Nicola Peltz in a ceremony held on Sunday (Apr 10) at the bride’s father’s oceanfront estate in Florida.
The legendary footballer and proud father shared several photos of the big day, taken by British Vogue. He captioned the one featuring the newlyweds: “Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Beckham. Welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz. Love you Bust.”
The groom posted the same photo on his account and captioned it, "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham”.
In her own post congratulating her son and welcoming her new daughter-in-law, mother of the groom, Victoria Beckham, wrote: "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family”.
The newlyweds fed fans with a couple more behind-the-scenes photos, including one of the bride in her Valentino couture gown. Brooklyn captioned the post “My beautiful bride” and added two heart emojis.
He also paid tribute to “The Boys” with a photo of himself, his father and his two younger brothers, Cruz and Romeo – all sharply dressed. The groom wore a Dior suit for his big day.
The new Mrs Peltz Beckham, who is 27, posted a note to her loved ones on Instagram. "Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life," she captioned a photo of herself and her father, businessman Nelson Peltz. "You're the wind beneath my wings.”
The Peltz Beckhams got engaged in July 2020, shortly after making their relationship public earlier that year.