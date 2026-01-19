Hong Kong martial artist Bruce Leung, who appeared in Kung Fu Hustle, dies at age 77

Famed martial artist Bruce Leung, also known as Leung Siu-lung, has died at the age of 77. Before his retirement in the 80s, the Hong Kong actor starred in numerous martial arts films, including 1977's The Dragon Lives Again and 1978's Magnificent Bodyguards alongside Jackie Chan. He made a comeback in 2004 through the Stephen Chow comedy, Kung Fu Hustle, as the villainous Beast – garnering him a new wave of younger fans.

According to Hong Kong news outlets, citing his friend, Bruce Leung died on Jan 14 due to unspecified causes. His family is currently handling funeral arrangements, and a farewell ceremony is currently set to take place on Jan 26 in the Longgang district of Shenzhen, China.

On Sunday (Jan 18) night, hours after news of his death became public, Leung's Douyin account posted a farewell message written by Leung.

The message, dated Jan 14, was posted alongside pictures of Leung and read: "I’ve gone to a very, very faraway place to make a film. Please forgive me for leaving without saying goodbye. Just think of it as me having gone to a very distant place to shoot a movie.

"I had intended to keep it a secret, so my close disciple continued posting videos as usual. I like having a bit of mystery. Live well on my behalf. Love is always here. Remember that I love you all."