Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars to perform in Singapore for 4 nights in April 2027

Be sure to leave the door open in April next year when Grammy Award-winning singer Bruno Mars returns to Singapore to stage The Romantic Tour. The 40-year-old will be performing at the National Stadium on four nights – Apr 13, 14, 17 and 18 – and he's bringing along a familiar face.

Joining the Grenade singer at the concert is longtime collaborator Anderson .Paak, who will be performing as DJ Pee .Wee. Together, the two will also stage a performance as their acclaimed music duo Silk Sonic.

The Romantic Tour comes about three years after Mars' last show in Singapore.