If he had a Golden Spoon, who would BtoB’s Yook Sung-jae swap lives with in real life?

The director, Robin Song, knew the show, which is based on a webtoon of the same name, “might make some of the audience feel very uncomfortable”.

“But we now live in an era where rags-to-riches stories are a thing of the past with a pervasive sense of resignation and cynicism about the wealth of your parents determining your destiny,” he said during a recent press conference.

“I wanted to capture with honesty our individual desires towards that trend and the general social tendencies of our time through our show and most importantly, I made great efforts to point to these aspects of our society in a direct way.”