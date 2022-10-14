If he had a Golden Spoon, who would BtoB’s Yook Sung-jae swap lives with in real life?
It wasn't a tough question for the K-pop idol and Mystic Pop-Up Bar actor who opened up to CNA Lifestyle. Hint: He's an extremely popular British actor who plays an extremely popular Marvel superhero.
In Disney+’s fantasy K-drama The Golden Spoon, K-pop boyband BtoB’s Yook Sung-jae plays a poor student who stumbles upon a magical golden spoon that he uses to switch places with a rich friend several times, in the hopes of turning his life around.
It’s a premise reminiscent of Mark Twain’s classic The Prince And The Pauper, but also one meant to provoke a question about society and materialism: Does the wealth of your parents determine your ultimate destiny?
The director, Robin Song, knew the show, which is based on a webtoon of the same name, “might make some of the audience feel very uncomfortable”.
“But we now live in an era where rags-to-riches stories are a thing of the past with a pervasive sense of resignation and cynicism about the wealth of your parents determining your destiny,” he said during a recent press conference.
“I wanted to capture with honesty our individual desires towards that trend and the general social tendencies of our time through our show and most importantly, I made great efforts to point to these aspects of our society in a direct way.”
It's this very nuanced and layered storytelling that made lead actor Yook want to take up the challenge of portraying Lee Seung-cheon in his first-ever project after completing military service.
“The characters I played in my previous projects like Mystic Pop-up Bar and Goblin were a little mischievous, light-hearted and cheerful. I thought Lee Seung-cheon in The Golden Spoon would be an opportunity for me to portray someone who is slightly darker and more serious. I chose this series because I wanted to expand the spectrum of characters I play,” he shared. “Most importantly, I chose The Golden Spoon because of director Song.”
So what if the 27-year-old K-pop and K-drama star had the fantastical opportunity to switch lives with someone in real life, even for a day? CNA Lifestyle had to ask: Who would he choose?
“Tom Holland!” Yook replied with a big laugh and without hesitation. “Tom Holland! Tom Holland! I mean, who wouldn’t want to play Spider-Man?”
“After completing my military service, I lived in an illusion for a while,” Yook shared candidly. “I thought the military service transformed me into someone who likes cleaning and who is more mature, prudent, and serious. But after about two months, I realised that I was still the same mischievous, immature boy about to turn 30 soon. The only difference, according to people who know me, would be that I became a little relaxed. I don’t know how to describe it, but my attitude towards my friends became more genuine and authentic.”
The Golden Spoon is currently streaming on Disney +.