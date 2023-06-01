K-pop stars BTS to release 10th anniversary song called Take Two

BTS are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a new song called Take Two.



The K-pop septet – comprising Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope and Jin – will release their second song of the year on Jun 9 in honour of their loyal fanbase.



Big Hit Entertainment said: "The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you.



“We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS.”



The South Korean boy band turns 10 on Jun 13.



The Butter hitmakers have also been teasing their BTS Festa event, which will take place over two weeks in Seoul.



It will kick off on Jun 12 and run until Jun 25 and will take place at major landmarks, including the Han River and Seoul Tower.



The main event takes place at the Han River Park on Jun 17.



Previously unseen content, special releases, including solo work, and much more is planned.



The band is currently on a hiatus of sorts while they focus on solo projects and embark on military service, and Suga previously said he is looking forward to the day they reunite and hopes they have a long future ahead.



Speaking to bandmate RM, 28, on an episode of his Suchwita podcast, he said: “I dream of a future where the seven of us are together until we die. I’d like for the seven of us to be together for a long, long time.



“I don’t know how much more time will pass, or how long we will [continue to] go forward, but even when we get old and stop [promoting as an act] I hope BTS can all be together."



BTS – who formed in 2010 – announced their hiatus in June 2022.



As well as focusing on solo music, Jin and J-Hope have embarked on their mandatory military service.