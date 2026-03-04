BTS unveils 14-song tracklist for upcoming album Arirang, with title track Swim
The 14-track album, led by title song Swim, features collaborations with global producers including Ryan Tedder, Diplo and Kevin Parker.
ARMYs, we’re getting closer to the release day of one of the most anticipated comebacks of the year. BTS’ upcoming album Arirang arrives on Mar 20, and the band just dropped the album’s 14-song tracklist.
On Wednesday (Mar 4), BTS released the tracklist for their fifth full-length album, with Swim announced as the title track.
According to BigHit Music, Swim is an upbeat alternative pop song that captures the spirit of perseverance and moving through life even amid rough waters.
Here is the tracklist for BTS' fifth full-length album:
Body To Body
Hooligan
Aliens
FYA
2.0
No.29 (interlude)
Swim (title track)
Merry Go Round
Normal
Like Animals
They Don’t Know 'Bout Us
One More Night
Please
Into The Sun
The album been described as a reflection of the group's journey and music over the last 13 years, with some tracks written with fans in mind.
Members had a hand in the lyrics, with group leader RM credited in 13 tracks, Suga in 11 tracks, J-Hope in 10, Jungkook in four, and V and Jimin credited in two each.
The album’s credits also reveal the big names in music who participated in the album, including OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.
Tedder, who has worked with Blackpink, Tomorrow X Together, and BTS member Jimin in 2024, and is currently working with Hybe to launch a new US-based boy group, told fans at OneRepublic’s show in South Korea that this was “one of the most crazy things” he’d worked on, promising fans that they are “going to love it”.
Other collaborators include American DJ and music producer Diplo, who had previously teased that their collaboration would “shock the world”, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, Australian producer Flume and more.
A day after the release of Arirang, the group will hold a BTS The Comeback Live Arirang show, which will stream exclusively on Netflix on Mar 21. Parts of the group's upcoming tour will also be livestreamed, starting from Apr 9.
In Singapore, cinema chains Golden Village and Shaw Theatres will have live screenings of the group’s concerts at South Korea's Goyang Stadium and Japan's Tokyo Dome, along with screenings of the concerts' reruns.
BTS is also set to perform on four nights in Singapore in December.