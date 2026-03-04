BTS unveils 14-song tracklist for upcoming album Arirang, with title track Swim

ARMYs, we’re getting closer to the release day of one of the most anticipated comebacks of the year. BTS’ upcoming album Arirang arrives on Mar 20, and the band just dropped the album’s 14-song tracklist.

On Wednesday (Mar 4), BTS released the tracklist for their fifth full-length album, with Swim announced as the title track.

According to BigHit Music, Swim is an upbeat alternative pop song that captures the spirit of perseverance and moving through life even amid rough waters.