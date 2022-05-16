BTS breaks Destiny's Child's record as the group with the most Billboard Music Awards wins in history

South Korean pop superstars BTS picked up three awards at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) on Sunday (May 15), bringing their all-time wins to 12 – and surpassing US girl group Destiny’s Child’s record of 11 awards.

BTS’ three awards this year comprise Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (for Butter). The K-pop group has won a trophy at the awards since 2017; last year, they won four Billboard awards.