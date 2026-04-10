BTS unveil 23-song setlist at Goyang tour opener amid heavy rain

K-⁠pop supergroup BTS kicked off their long-awaited world tour after a four-year hiatus with a rainy opening night at Goyang Stadium on Thursday (Apr 9), unveiling a 23-song setlist.

Spanning tracks from their latest album, Arirang, which was released on Mar 20, the setlist also contains some of the group’s greatest hits such as Dynamite, Butter and Idol.

Held at one of South Korea’s largest live event venues, the open-air show was hit with heavy downpours that left both the septet and fans soaked.

At one point, member V even lay down on the wet stage and pretended to swim as he playfully sang a snippet of the album's title track, Swim.

Despite the weather, BTS powered through the setlist.