BTS drops promotional animation video and first group photo ahead of album release

On May 8, 1896, The Washington Post published an article titled "Seven Koreans At Howard: Ran Away From Home To Be Educated In United States."

According to history site Boundary Stones by WETA, a non-commercial public radio station in Washington, DC, the article was accompanied by this line: "All are sons of noble families, but do not understand a word of English – will be kept at expense of the Minister from Korea."

The Washington Post described their story as “somewhat wild and romantic,” noting that they were “scions of noble families, and had been established at school in Japan, but instead of remaining there, they took it into their heads to acquire their education in the United States.”

