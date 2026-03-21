BTS are back – 5 things that stood out from their long-awaited comeback album, Arirang

After more than three years, K-pop superstars BTS are back with a new album, Arirang. It wastes no time in reminding listeners why they remain one of the most closely watched acts in the world.

First announced in January, the record dropped on Friday (Mar 20) after months of anticipation, marking BTS’ first album since completing their military enlistments. The 14-track project features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including American singer-songwriter and record producer Ryan Tedder, American deejay and record producer Diplo and longtime BTS collaborator Pdogg, a South Korean songwriter and record producer.

The members were also deeply involved in shaping the music, with group leader RM credited in 13 tracks, Suga in 11 tracks, J-Hope in 10, Jungkook in four, and V and Jimin credited in two tracks each.

From cinematic visuals and bold cultural references to an unexpectedly experimental tracklist, here are five things that stood out from Arirang.