Golden Village and Shaw Theatres will have live screenings of BTS' Arirang concerts

If you're an ARMY in Singapore looking to watch BTS' upcoming Arirang concerts in the company of fellow fans, here's some good news. Cinema chains Golden Village and Shaw Theatres will have live screenings of the K-pop superstars' concerts at South Korea's Goyang Stadium and Japan's Tokyo Dome, as well as screenings of the concerts' reruns.

The live screenings of BTS' Goyang Stadium concert will take place on Apr 11 at Golden Village's Suntec City outlet, as well as Shaw Theatre's Lido, Jem, Jewel Changi Airport, Paya Lebar Quarter and Nex outlets.

The live screenings of the Tokyo Dome concert will take place on Apr 18 at Golden Village's VivoCity outlet as well as the abovementioned Shaw Theatre outlets.

Tickets for all screenings, regardless of live broadcasts or reruns, will cost S$55, before booking fees.