Golden Village and Shaw Theatres will have live screenings of BTS' Arirang concerts
Golden Village and Shaw Theatres in Singapore will have live screenings of K-pop group BTS' upcoming Arirang concerts in South Korea and Japan.

K-pop group BTS will kick off its Arirang world tour in April 2026. (Photo: BigHit Music)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
25 Feb 2026 10:05AM
If you're an ARMY in Singapore looking to watch BTS' upcoming Arirang concerts in the company of fellow fans, here's some good news. Cinema chains Golden Village and Shaw Theatres will have live screenings of the K-pop superstars' concerts at South Korea's Goyang Stadium and Japan's Tokyo Dome, as well as screenings of the concerts' reruns.

The live screenings of BTS' Goyang Stadium concert will take place on Apr 11 at Golden Village's Suntec City outlet, as well as Shaw Theatre's Lido, Jem, Jewel Changi Airport, Paya Lebar Quarter and Nex outlets.

The live screenings of the Tokyo Dome concert will take place on Apr 18 at Golden Village's VivoCity outlet as well as the abovementioned Shaw Theatre outlets.

Tickets for all screenings, regardless of live broadcasts or reruns, will cost S$55, before booking fees.

Korean group BTS appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Apr 3, 2022. (Photo: AP/Jordan Strauss)

In addition to the theatrical screenings, ARMYs can also catch RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, V and Jimin via fan platform Weverse's livestreams on Apr 9, 11 and 12.

BTS' Arirang world tour is set to be one of the biggest tours of 2026, with numerous stops already reporting sold-out shows. The Singapore leg of the Arirang tour is set to take place on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.

In the lead-up to April's opening concert, BTS will stage a free comeback show on Mar 21 at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea. The performance, which will also be livestreamed on Netflix, sold out almost immediately on Monday (Feb 23) night, with reports of more than 100,000 people flooding booking website NOL.

Source: CNA/hq

