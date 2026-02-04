BTS announces Netflix concert livestream and album documentary

BTS has announced that BTS The Comeback Live Arirang will stream exclusively on Netflix on Mar 21.

The live performance will take place at Gwanghwamun in Seoul, a landmark location chosen to mark the group’s first global concert since revealing their return post-military service. The event coincides with the release of their new album Arirang, arriving a day earlier, Mar 20, and forms part of Netflix’s expanded partnership with Hybe to bring BTS content to a worldwide audience.

Netflix will follow the live show with BTS: The Return, a behind‑the‑scenes documentary charting the making of the album. The film premieres globally on Mar 27 and offers fans an intimate look at the group’s creative process and reunion.

The new era includes their fifth studio album, Arirang, and a world tour in support of the record.

BTS hopes their comeback album "transcends time and generations".

To promote the LP, each band member recorded a hidden voice message available by clicking on the cover on the BTS website, acknowledging how excited they are for the future of the group and how much their loyal fan base – ARMY – inspires them.

Jimin said: “Hi! BTS will be back on 20 March with the fifth album Arirang."

Jungkook said: "We shared our feelings with each other as we completed the album, including how much we missed you, how much we value you and how excited we are about the future."

J-hope noted: "While working on this album, we thought about what kind of music and stories would be the most BTS-like."

RM said: "We hope Arirang of BTS will be an album that transcends time and generations and sticks with you for a long, long time."

Suga commented: "After many conversations, we made a [14-track] album that captures the stories of seven of us."

Jin said: "Thanks for always being by our side. What is your Arirang?"



V added: "This is our full group album as a group in three years and nine months; we spent a lot of time thinking about the group's roots and identity."

BTS will embark on a massive 2026–2027 world tour, spanning 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. It marks their first trek since their 2018-2019 Love Yourself World Tour.

The group will perform in Singapore for four nights in December.