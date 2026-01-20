BTS releases new album cover, hopes Arirang 'transcends time and generations'

Jimin said: “Hi! BTS will be back on 20 March with the 5th album Arirang."

Jungkook said: "We shared our feelings with each other as we completed the album, including how much we missed you, how much we value you and how excited we are about the future."

J-hope noted: "While working on this album, we thought about what kind of music and stories would be the most BTS-like."

RM said: "We hope Arirang of BTS will be an album that transcends time and generations and sticks with you for a long, long time."

Suga commented: "After much thought and conversations, we made a 14-track album that captures the stories the seven of us want to share right now."

Jin said: "Thanks for always being by our side. What is your Arirang?"

V added: "This is our full group album as a group in three years and nine months; we spent a lot of time thinking about the group's roots and identity."

The project takes its name from Arirang, the beloved Korean folk song recognised worldwide for its emotional pull and cultural importance. Often associated with themes of separation, reunion and shared longing, the song has endured for generations – making it a fitting touchstone for a record rooted in reflection and identity.

According to the group’s team, Arirang sees BTS turning inward, drawing on their heritage and lived experiences to craft a body of work only they could create. The album is said to explore the universal emotions that have long defined their music – love, yearning and the complexities of growth – while remaining deeply connected to their beginnings in Korea. Early descriptions suggest a collection that is both intimate and expansive, poised to resonate across cultures and generations.

Digital billboards featuring the album’s striking logo appeared in major cities, including New York, Tokyo, London and Paris in the lead-up to the album unveiling. What started as a Seoul‑based teaser campaign has quickly evolved into a global visual rollout, with fans sharing images across social platforms and fuelling speculation about what the new era will bring.

As well as the album, BTS will embark on a massive 2026-2027 world tour, which will see the group perform 79 shows across 34 regions spanning Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. It marks their first trek since their 2018-2019 Love Yourself World Tour.

BTS will perform four shows in Singapore in December 2026.